Wigan Willpower Youth Theatre: pictures from the latest show

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
A cast of more than 80 took to the stage for the latest extravaganza from the acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan. Set in the 1960s, the musical Everybody Wants to be a Movie Star, written and directed by Caroline Joynt and Tim Smith, brought the house down four nights running as it showcased the talents of its young members at St Michael’s Church Hall, Swinley.

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, and Wigan MP and culture secretary Lisa Nandy were VIP guests on different evenings and both were highly complimentary about the show.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

.

1. Willpower's Everybody Wants to be a Movie Star

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

2. Willpower's Everybody Wants to be a Movie Star

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. Willpower's Everybody Wants to be a Movie Star

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

4. Willpower's Everybody Wants to be a Movie Star

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lisa NandyTim Smith
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice