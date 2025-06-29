Wigan's Sir Ian McKellen is a hit with fans as he performs at Glastonbury with Scissor Sisters

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST
Wigan actor Sir Ian McKellen made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival – much to the delight of fans.

He took to the stage on Saturday night alongside Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their 2010 hit Invisible Light.

Afterwards, a video was captured of Sir Ian backstage as he heard crowds singing his name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He appeared to be overwhelmed, covering his face with his hands in shock.

Sir Ian McKellenplaceholder image
Sir Ian McKellen

The 86-year-old star of stage and screen was born in Burnley but brought to Wigan at an early age and stayed in the town for 12 years, gaining his first experiences of the theatre here.

He went on to be one of Britain’s biggest stars, renowned for his Shakespearean roles and scene-stealing performances in blockbuster movies including The Lord of the Rings and X-Men franchises.

He continues to have links to Wigan, taking part in Wigan Pride in 2017 and being honoured with a star on Believe Square.

Related topics:WiganBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice