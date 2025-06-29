Wigan's Sir Ian McKellen is a hit with fans as he performs at Glastonbury with Scissor Sisters
He took to the stage on Saturday night alongside Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their 2010 hit Invisible Light.
Afterwards, a video was captured of Sir Ian backstage as he heard crowds singing his name.
He appeared to be overwhelmed, covering his face with his hands in shock.
The 86-year-old star of stage and screen was born in Burnley but brought to Wigan at an early age and stayed in the town for 12 years, gaining his first experiences of the theatre here.
He went on to be one of Britain’s biggest stars, renowned for his Shakespearean roles and scene-stealing performances in blockbuster movies including The Lord of the Rings and X-Men franchises.
He continues to have links to Wigan, taking part in Wigan Pride in 2017 and being honoured with a star on Believe Square.
