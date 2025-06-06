A young band from Wigan has signed its first record deal, despite them all being under 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slutch are a three piece sludgy hardcore punk band from the borough consisting of 16-year-old James Darcy (guitar/vocals), 17-year-old Lydia Riley (drums) and 12-year-old Gracie Hill (bass/vocals).

The group is born out of a close-knit, local skateboard scene, based around the skateboard gang called Yoyo’s Pool Kats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three members of the band are accomplished skateboarders.

Wigan grunge punk band Slutch, are making waves on the music scene and playing gigs and festival, the youngest member is 12-years-old

The three-piece have recently signed to First Strike Records, becoming the first new band to put pen to paper with them in 33 years.

First Strike records started in the nineties by Alan Woods of Alans Records, a label woven in to the hardcore punk scene in the North West of England releasing music by bands he loved.

Local bands like Jailcell Recipes as well as US bands Chain of Strength, Go! and Libido Boyz are also on their books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not unusual for teenagers (and in this particular case, pre-teenagers) to be interested in forming bands but this is not School of Rock.

Slutch are said to stop people dead in their tracks, both sonically and visually.

Their first gig was at the MEANS TO AN END punk festival, hosted annually at the ‘1 in 12 Club’ in Bradford alongside some heavy-hitting international bands.

Currently, Slutch has played 40 gigs, which is no mean feat when you factor in that a lot of the venues won’t even let them play due to them being under 18 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their performances are loud, energetic and full of youthful exuberance.

They are just children yet they have been thrust into an adult world with many saying it’s a breath of fresh air to witness.

Musically, it’s hard to pin them down. Unlike countless other young bands of similar age that cut their teeth playing Green Day or Deftones songs, Slutch play all original compositions with some rather dark and introspective subject matter (alienation, mental health and political issues).

Slutch will be releasing their first ep under First Strike Records titled No Way Out later this summer, with the band also planning a launch gig in Wigan next month.