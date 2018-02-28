Bands unveiled for the big race day

Runners and their supporters can enjoy live music as they celebrate completing races at Run Wigan Festival.

Organisers from charity Joining Jack have announced which bands will perform in the town centre as part of the second annual event.

The Vellys

They will take to a stage on Market Street from 10.45am on Sunday, March 18, as runners cross the finish line.

This year’s headliners are five-piece Oaces, the North West’s number one Oasis tribute act.

They performed at last year’s Wigan 10k race and were so popular that they have agreed to return.

Joining them on stage will be Wigan-based band The Vellys, who also performed at last year’s 10k.

The award-winning Band Of Covers are set to play songs by Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop, James, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Oasis, The Stone Roses and Pulp.

Also on the bill are Birchall, featuring Wigan brothers Ricky and James, who were raised in a musical family and hope to add something different to the music industry.

The running and the fund-raising are of course the main feature of what has become one of the region’s bigger charity races. But organisers are keen that the day is all-round memorable too, and that includes providing entertainment.

Race organiser Matt Johnson described the bands as “another great line-up”.

The Run Wigan Festival will see thousands of people tackle a half-marathon or 5km race, with a family mile for younger runners.

Last week, it was revealed that runners completing the half marathon and 5k will be able to collect a free pie from the Pound Bakery.

That idea came from Matt, his 10-year-old nephew Jack Johnson and Jack’s dad Andy Johnson, a former Warriors player who set up the Joining Jack charity to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Those who complete the courses will also be handed a medal, while half-marathon finishers get a T-shirt and goody bag.

As well as live music, there will be a European food market in the town centre for people to enjoy.

Matt said: “People can mill about there. Once they have had their free pies, they can enjoy the music, top up with food from the European markets or maybe have a pint with their pie.

“It’s value for money. Hopefully it doesn’t matter if they are in the half-marathon, 5k or family mile, there’s a lot to keep people there.

“If we have a nice day, I think people will know they can stay after the race for the good atmosphere and to reminisce about how their race went.”

There is still time to sign up for a race at runwiganfestivals.co.uk