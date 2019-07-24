Breathtaking drone pictures show natural and man-made scenes around the world

The aerial photographs captured by two British brothers JP and Mike Andrews, aged 33 and 31, show how "weird and wonderful the world can look from above".

Perfectly lined up beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach awaiting the days sunbathers in Massa, Italy other Buy a Photo

Kayaks resting in a French lake forming a petal shaped pattern in Cte d'Azur, France other Buy a Photo

Diminishing perspective of a vast housing complex in Hong Kong other Buy a Photo

Abandoned desert road covered by windswept sand dunes photographed in Dubai other Buy a Photo

View more