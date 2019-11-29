Celebrating the superstar bird of Wigan

A new book has been written by a well known twitcher celebrating the borough’s most famous bird.

The Willow Tit is described as not just the superstar bird of Wigan but also the the superstar bird of Greater Manchester, by James Walsh, aka The Mancunian Birder, author of the book “Greater Manchester Birding City Region”.

He said: “Recently, I had the pleasure of participating in Willow Tit survey training where experts from the Lancashire Wildlife Trust and the Greater Manchester Ecology Unit gave us some fascinating facts about this unique species.

“The Wigan borough is very important at a national level for the Willow Tit. In the winter time, the best place to see this species is Pennington Flash Country Park where the Bunting Hide overlooks feeding stations where the Willow Tits feed.

"There are also feeding stations on the Greenheart Wigan Flashes that provide the Willow Tits with a valuable food source.”

The dirding project has selected the Willow Tit to represent the Wigan borough.

James, the originator of the project said: “Each borough has its own unique birdlife, I have used my intimate, extensive experience and knowledge of the ecology of Greater Manchester to select a bird that best represents the environment and character of each borough.

“Each bird can be utilised for marketing purposes and tourism.”

The boroughs and birds are Bolton: Kingfisher, Bury: Little Egret, Manchester: Rose-ringed Parakeet, Oldham: Owl, Rochdale: Peregrine, Salford: Mute Swan, Stockport: Mandarin Duck, Tameside: Red Grouse, Trafford: Lapwing and Wigan: Willow Tit.