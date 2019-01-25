KFC have made a gravy scented candle, and it's not even April

They say that you'll sell your house quicker if it smells of freshly cooked bread and newly roasted coffee.

So imagine the queue at your front door as wafts of sweet soulful KFC gravy aroma drift down your street from your brand new scented candle.

Behold: The Gravy Candle

Chickens will cross the road for this, and even the Bisto kids might be tempted.

In one of the most bizarre PR gimmicks this year, The Colonel has taken his Finger Lickin' good-vibes a step further with the introduction of the Gravy Candle.

"It's fowl play" we hear you cry, but no, you can actually win one of these limited edition poultry-pongers by going to the KFC website here

Sunday may never smell the same again.