McDonald's delivery service arrives in Wigan

The wait is finally over for Wigan fast food lovers as McDonald's announces the launch of a borough home delivery service.



The hotly anticipated "McDelivery" has now gone live and is available from the Saddle Junction Gower Street and Morris Street branches.

McDelivery, in partnership with Uber Eats, is available to anyone within one-and-a-half miles of restaurants offering the service.

This news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch last year.

Amanda Lindsay, area manager who owns and operates the Wigan restaurants, said: “My restaurant team and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to Wigan, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

"Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before.

The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

How to get your McDelivery:

Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app