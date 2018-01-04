Olive Garden named Italian Restaurant of the Year

Food lovers have voted in their droves and we can now reveal the winner of the Italian Restaurant Of The Year 2017 competition, organised by the Wigan Post and Observer.

The Olive Garden, in Standish, proved to be the most popular Italian eatery in the borough.

Owner Michael Madani and his staff were thrilled to scoop the title.

He said: “I’m very pleased that we have won, I’m very proud. To win feels like a lot of the hard work we have done, especially in the last year or two, is paying off and people in the Wigan area recognise that.”

The restaurant, on Preston Road, has 16 members of staff and serves a host of Italian dishes. These include favourites such as lasagna al forno, penne carbonara, pizzas and calzone.

Mr Madani said: “Our motto is giving really good quality food at a good price, but it’s about the service as well. We strive to be known for the best service.

We want to be known for the best atmosphere and the best welcome and goodbye.”

The win is the highlight of a “turbulent” year, after a car crashed into the restaurant in August.

It did affect lunch trade, but the repairs have now been completed and it is back to business as usual.

Mr Madani said: “We did have a knockback but we are open now and pushing forward and working hard.”

Winning the title hopefully comes ahead of a good 2018, in which the Olive Garden will reach its 10th anniversary.

A trophy and certificate will be given to the Olive Garden as it is crowned Italian Restaurant Of The Year.

In second place was Divino’s, in Pemberton, followed by Papa Luigi’s, in Swinley.

A public vote was held for the competition, which was organised by the Wigan Post and Wigan Observer.