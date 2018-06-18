The search begins for the Curry House of the year ...

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2018.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry house restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous decor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2018.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in the Wigan Post and Wigan Observer - and also published online - until Saturday, June 30, 2018.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply fill in the coupon in the Wigan Post or Observer, stating the voting number and full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for - and post to the address provided in the paper. Voting closes on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

001 Mahabarhet, Market Street, Wigan

002 The Raj, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

003 Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road, Wigan

004 India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Wigan

005 The Spice Lounge, Brethertons Row, Wigan

006 Shajahan, Severn Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

007 Rahman’s Restarant, Belle Green Lane, Wigan

008 Spice Essence, Moss Lane, Wigan

009 Rivaj of India, Mossy Lea Road, Wigan

010 Baby Elephant, Gathurst Lane, Wigan

011 Taste of Bengal, High Street, Wigan

012 Bengal Curry Pot, Gerard Street, Wigan

013 The Green Cardamom, Wigan Road, Wigan

014 Basmati Resturant, Wigan Lane, Wigan

015 Moonlight Tandoori, Wigan Lane, Wigan

016 BARAQ, Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan

017 Raj Gate, Orrell Road, Orrell, Wigan

018 Anaaz Restaurant, Mesnes Street, Wigan

019 Babar Elephant, Upholland Road, Orrell, Wigan

020 Ajanta Indian Cuisine, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

021 Bindi of Aspull, Lucas Nook, Aspull, Wigan

022 Standish Tandoori, Pole Street, Standish, Wigan