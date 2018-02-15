Tuck into a free take away for Chinese New Year

Oodles of noodles and your money back (and more!) from the cashback giants at Quidco

Feeling lucky this Chinese New Year? It’s the year of the dog, which means prosperity and wealth, and new customers who sign up to Quidco will see some pretty instant rewards.

Not only do you get cashback all year round from Quidco on purchases – it’s free and safe to join, and there are 4500 retailers to buy from offering rewards for you – we’ve teamed up with Quidco* and Hungry House for a very special offer this weekend.

New Quidco users simply register using this link and they can enjoy a takeaway from any participating Hungry House eatery.

And it’s a better than cashback deal – spend £10 before 11.59pm on Sunday, February 18 and Quidco will deposit £15 back into your new account within two weeks.

Don’t fancy a Chinese takeaway? The link will work at any participating food outlet in the area, simply pop in your postcode and get ordering.

*Click on the link for full terms and conditions.