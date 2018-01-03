Wellfield Hotel is Pub of the Year ... again!

A Beech Hill pub is celebrating winning its second consecutive Pub of the Year crown thanks to the votes of thirsty Wiganers.



The Wellfield Hotel was named as the borough’s best watering hole after thousands of votes from readers of the Wigan Post and our sister paper the Wigan Observer.



The Wellfield Road venue, which is community-owned, fought off tough competition from runners-up the Raven Hotel in Wallgate, and third place Crooke Hall Inn in Shevington, to retain the Pub of the Year title it won in 2016. You can visit the pub at 75 Wellfield Road, Wigan.