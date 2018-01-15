Which is your Wigan Chippy of the Year?

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2018.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018.

The list will be printed in the Wigan Post and online until Friday, January 27, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon from the Post, stating the number of the chippy you are voting for, plus the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.