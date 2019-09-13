A circus with a difference comes to Wigan

The circus with a purpose is back in Wigan for one day only!

Circus Starr return with their annual visit and it’s ready to make a difference with their Big Top extravaganza.

The not-for-profit circus is different from any other in the UK, and promises that each show will be accessible, inclusive and fun!

Thanks to support from local businesses in the area, the community interest company are able to offer 1,000 free tickets to vulnerable and disabled children to come along and make life long memories with their families or carers.

It is also the circus of the #RevoLOOtion, making history by becoming the first to tour with Changing Places Facilities.

This year’s show boasts talent from all over the globe that are sure to entertain its unique audience.

Ringmaster Joel Hatton presents exciting acts from classic circus skills by Ross Walters with his diablo, to an energetic performance of the Russian Bar and Springboard from the Havana Troupe.

And prepare to witness some mischief as female clown Andreea returns to share some smiles with those who need it most.

Year on year Circus Starr unites those who usually feel excluded inside one starry Big Top.

The community event exists to bring the magical art of circus to children facing various difficulties that they simply don’t deserve – from disabilities to bereavements.

Circus Starr visits DW Stadium on Wednesday, September 18, at Car Park 1, Stadium Way. They will hold two performances, one at 4.45pm and one at 7pm.

Director Michelle Crossley said: “The atmosphere in our Big Top is warm, friendly and extremely relaxed. Children are encouraged to be themselves – shout out, move around, dance or take time out if they need to. We have seen time and time again the positive impact that a visit to our show can have, and it makes us so proud of what we do.”