A killer is on the loose at Wigan amateur dramatics society

Final preparations are being made today for the latest production from Swinley St Michael’s Amateur Dramatics Society - concerning a killer on the loose in an amateur dramatics society.

For three nights starting tomorrow, the thriller Murder in Company - written by Philip King and John Boland - is being performed at St Michael’s parish hall on Shaw Street.

Ian D Field directs and, the curtain goes up at 7.30pm each evening and tickets are £6 and £5 (concessions).

For further details and tickets ring June Dowd on 07806 787250.