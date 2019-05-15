A killer is on the loose at Wigan amateur dramatics society

Murder in Company cast members

Final preparations are being made today for the latest production from Swinley St Michael’s Amateur Dramatics Society - concerning a killer on the loose in an amateur dramatics society.

For three nights starting tomorrow, the thriller Murder in Company - written by Philip King and John Boland - is being performed at St Michael’s parish hall on Shaw Street.

Ian D Field directs and, the curtain goes up at 7.30pm each evening and tickets are £6 and £5 (concessions).

For further details and tickets ring June Dowd on 07806 787250.