BBC to revive TV cookery show Ready Steady Cook

TV staple Ready Steady Cook is returning with a new host - Rylan Clark-Neal.

The reboot will air next year on BBC One daytime, with "contemporary food themes".

Then and now: Ready Steady Cook

Ready Steady Cook was presented from 2000 until 2010 by Ainsley Harriott, who replaced Fern Britton, and notched up history as the longest-running cookery show on British TV screens.

New host Clark-Neal, 30, said his experience as a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef taught him "how tough cooking under pressure can be".

The X Factor star turned TV presenter said: "I'm so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege....

"I'm sure that the mix of new challenges, fantastic chefs and enthusiastic cooks will be a recipe for success, maybe with the odd disaster. I can't wait to get in the kitchen!"

Each episode will see two contestants paired up with a chef, going head-to-head in the newly designed Ready Steady Cook kitchen.

Contestants on the cookery show will face new challenges - eating healthily, cooking on a budget and managing food waste - while racing against the clock.

A casting vote on the show's winner will be left to the audience who will decide on the best dishes using the familiar red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

Carla-Maria Lawson, acting head of BBC daytime, said: "Ready Steady Cook is a celebration of the much-loved BBC One daytime show, reimagined for contemporary Britain."

The new line-up of chefs include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

Ready Steady Cook first appeared on TV screens in 1994.