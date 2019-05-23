BBC TV wildlife expert Gordon Buchanan comes to St Helens Theatre Royal as part of UK tour

Gordon Buchanan, who will be presenting Equator From The Air on BBC 2 from Sunday, May 26, will be embarking on a UK tour this Autumn which includes a visit to St Helens.

The highly acclaimed television wildlife cameraman and presenter will share an insight into his incredible 25-year career filming some of the world’s most fearsome and majestic animals

Animal Families and Me with Gordon Buchanan opens in Stirling on Sunday, October 27 and comes to St Helens Theatre Royal on Saturday, November 2.

This unique evening promises to entertain as he shares personal recollections of his globetrotting travels accompanied by his own film footage and photography whilst offering audience members an opportunity to put forward any questions they may have about his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife. With a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments, his tales of challenging expeditions make for a special evening not to be missed.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Graham Buchanan said: “I can’t wait to meet wildlife lovers around UK and share insights into the amazing creatures that we share our planet with.”

Gordon’s newest TV series Equator From The Air will be on BBC2 from Sunday. In this new four-part series Gordon explores habitats around the Equator from the air, using helicopters, light aircraft, drones and satellite sensing, to examine the environmental challenges facing the animals that live in these environments.

Gordon has continued to be a familiar face on our TV screens as the wildlife television personality best known for his work on the ‘Animal Family and Me’ series. These popular BBC programmes have seen him getting up close with Elephants, Snow Wolves, Bears, Gorillas, Polar Bears and more recently with Reindeers in ‘Reindeer Family and Me’, the latest addition which was screened over Christmas. Earlier this year his show ‘Animals with Cameras’ was met with critical acclaim as he offered a new perspective of life in the wild by placing cameras on a variety of animal resulting in some extraordinary footage.

Gordon has presented a long list of other popular BBC nature documentaries including Life in the Snow’ ‘Life in Polar Bear Land’, Tribes, Predators and Me’, ‘Winterwatch’, ‘The Lost Land’ series ‘Wild Burma’ as well as appearing on ‘Planet Earth 2’ with Sir David Attenborough’. He has also embarked on more mainstream entertainment projects such as ‘Super Cute Furry Animals’ and ‘Into the Wild with Gordon Buchanan’ taking celebrities Alastair Campbell, Dermot O’Leary, Ed Byrne, John Simpson and Sara Cox all around the UK exploring Britain’s beautiful wildlife.

Hailing from the Isle of Mull in Western Scotland, Gordon’s passion for raising awareness of the world’s most endangered species and habitats has led to expeditions around the globe to places as diverse as South America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska. Gordon has contributed to award winning BBC, Discovery and National Geographic wildlife series and documentaries. He has also received a Royal Television Award for his work on ‘Bear Family and Me’.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Date: Saturday 2 November

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Adult £21 / Concession £20

THEATRE ROYAL BOOKING DETAILS

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon–Sat 10am–5pm). Alternatively, call01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.