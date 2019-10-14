Cliff Richard UK tour: Tour dates, tickets and everything else you need to know

Sir Cliff Richard is to embark on a nationwide tour, including stops in Blackpool and Manchester to coincide with his 80th birthday next year.
The veteran entertainer will celebrate the milestone in October next year, with his first tour date taking place a month earlier.
Sir Cliff will kick off The Great 80 Tour at the Gateshead Sage in September, before performing in Blackpool and Manchester.
The pop legend will cap off the tour with two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 12 and 13.
He is one of the most successful musicians ever, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide.
The singer launched his career in the 1950s with his backing group The Shadows and has been a fixture of the charts ever since, becoming the only singer to have a number one single in the UK in five consecutive decades.
Sir Cliff has reportedly moved to the US amid the fallout from the legal action he took against the BBC.
The pop star has previously told how the trauma of BBC coverage of the police search of his home, following a claim of historical sexual assault, left him emotionally drained.
Sir Cliff was not arrested and did not face charges.
Where and when will Cliff Richard be performing on his UK tour?
GATESHEAD SAGE
Wed 23 Sept 2020
GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall
Fri 25 Sept 2020
BLACKPOOL Opera House
Sun 27 Sept 2020
BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
Tue 29 Sept 2020
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
Fri 2 Oct 2020
SHEFFIELD City Hall
Sun 4 Oct 2020
MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
Tues 6 Oct 2020
BOURNEMOUTH BIC Windsor Hall
Thur 8 Oct 2020
BRIGHTON Centre
Sat 10 Oct 2020
LONDON Royal Albert Hall
Mon 12 Oct 2020
LONDON Royal Albert Hall
Tues 13 Oct 2020
When do tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets will be available for online fan club members from 9am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, with tickets going on general sale 9am on Friday, October 25, 2019.