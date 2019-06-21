Countdown to school's Sister Act spectacular

Young performers from a Wigan borough school are about to bring the house down with an almighty musical production.

Over the past three months, more than 60 budding board-treaders from Bedford High in Leigh have been getting into the habit for success as they prepare for their very own all-singing, all-dancing version of the smash-hit musical Sister Act.

The production is Bedford’s biggest and most ambitious performance project to date with a cast and crew of well over 120 students and primary school pupils all eager to bring the house down.

The aspiring actors and dedicated dancers have rehearsed for three nights each week to make sure they are on top form come opening night.

And the performance will also help nurture Leigh’s next generation of stage stars, as the school’s head of expressive arts Janet Madden, explains: “Over the past four years we have put on five major productions and this one is by far the biggest that we have undertaken. It has involved the entire school community, along with our family of primary schools. We have also been supported by the wider community in Leigh as well.

Musical director Sarah Stafford said: “It provides our young people with a real sense of what it is like to be part of a major musical and the standards of work we have seen have been incredible. We are supporting our students to train towards professional standards and working on a production such as this will be an invaluable experience for anyone who wants to follow a career in the theatre.”

Made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Sister Act follows the exploits of Deloris Wilson, who goes on the run from the mob by hiding out in a local convent.

Under the guise of her alter-ego Deloris Van Cartier, the fugitive introduces the sisters to the worlds of gospel and rock ’n’ roll.

Will she win the sisters around? Will she keep herself out of the clutches of the gangsters hot on her heels? There’s only one way to find out and that’s to come and see the show.

Bedford student Tia Jayne Brown, 14, who takes the role of Deloris, can’t wait for opening night.

“This is my fourth show since joining Bedford, ” Tia said. “Everyone has worked hard and we make a great team. It’s going to be great.”

Sister Act runs from Wednesday to Friday July 3 to 5 in Bedford’s U-Block Hall, performances beginning at 6pm. Tickets, priced £6 adults and £4 students are on sale now. You can find out more by calling the school reception on 01942 486386.