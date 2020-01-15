Creamfields 2020 line-up: festival acts, how to get tickets, dates and where it's held

Creamfields will make its annual return over the second August Bank Holiday 2020, with a star-studded line-up as part of the UK’s summer festival season.

But who will be performing and how can you buy tickets? This is everything you need to know about Creamfields 2020.

When will Creamfields 2020 take place?

Creamfields will take place over the second August bank holiday, on 27-30 August 2020.

Where is Creamfields held?

Creamfields is located just between Liverpool and Manchester, in the beautiful Cheshire countryside area of Daresbury, Cheshire.

Which acts will be performing?

There will be a multitude of acts performing on several stages over the festival weekend.

American DJ duo The Chainsmokers will headline the Arc stage on Friday 28 August for a UK Festival exclusive.

CamelPhat, a DJ duo from Liverpool are the Steel Yard Headliner, performing on Sunday 30 August, while electronic act Pendulum - Trinity was named the first arena headliner.

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren will also return to Creamfields as the South Stage Headliner on Saturday 29 August.

What packages are available?

There are three different packages available: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The Creamfields Bronze package gives you access to camp in the Bronze campsite, which features toilets, hot showers and a 24-hour manned Info Hub.

Only those with a Bronze camping wristband can access the Bronze campsite.

The Creamfields Silver package gives you access to camp in the Gold/Silver campsite, which features toilets toilets, hot showers, a pamper parlour (with mirrors, hair straighteners etc), a 24-hour manned Info Hub + free car parking.

You will need to purchase a Creamfields Gold ticket if you wish to access the Hospitality Arena on site.

The Creamfields Gold package includes access to the Gold/Silver campsite, a 24-hour manned Info Hub, free car parking and access to the exclusive Hospitality Arena on site.

This will serve you up a complimentary hot meal each day, and the Hospitality Arena boasts toilets, indoor and outdoor seating areas, leather sofas, wooden flooring, plus access to various exclusive concessions and services including cocktails, Make Up and Hair and glitter tent.

How can I buy tickets?

According to the festival website, “Creamfields 2020 tickets will be off sale for 48hrs from Wednesday 15 January at 9am GMT. During this time all Barclaycard customers can take advantage of 10% off ticket prices here.”

“Creamfields will be back on sale Friday 17 January 9am GMT and ticket prices will remain at final 2019 prices.”

For further information or to buy tickets, visit: creamfields.com/tickets

