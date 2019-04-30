Excitement builds for opening of Wigan escape rooms

Excitement is beginning to build as Wigan’s newest leisure attraction prepares to open on Friday.

Staff at Adrenaline Escape are putting the final touches to the rooms ahead of its highly anticipated launch on May 3.

The venture, which is occupying the former Specsavers building in The Galleries, is the brain child of escape room enthusiasts, Stuart Barton and Daniel Brooks.

Complete with a coffee shop named Cafe@, Adrenaline Escape will launch with two rooms, with a third in production, all of which have been designed by Stuart and Daniel themselves.

To book online visit www.adrenalineescape.co.uk