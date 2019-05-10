From Bucks Fizz to Jemini: The best and worst UK Eurovision acts ever
This year's UK Eurovision Song Contest representative Michael Rice has a lot to live up to thanks to the plethora of delights previously offered up at the musical extravaganza.
From the heady heights of the days of Bucks Fizz and Katrina And The Waves, to the lows of Daz Sampson and Jemini, the UK has attempted to entertain its European neighbours with some interesting performances over Eurovision's more than 60-year history.
1. Sandie Shaw, 1967
After several second-placed finishes, the UK scored its first winner in 1967 as psychotherapist-turned-singer Sandie Shaw scored big with Puppet On A String.