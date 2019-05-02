Harry Hill in search of Britain's funniest schoolchildren

Harry Hill is embarking on a search to find Britain's funniest schoolchildren.

The TV presenter will be working with the Beano to find the UK's most amusing class, judging the jokes of pupils.

Teachers across the country can nominate their students as Britain's Funniest Class, with Beano joke writers and Hill deciding on the winner.

The victor can claim Beano annual subscriptions, and the entrants' jokes will appear on the Beano website.

Hill said: "This competition is an incredible opportunity for British kids to release their inner-comedian and let loose their imaginations.

"It's a great way for kids to show they know best when it comes to telling rib-tickling jokes and show the adults how it's done."

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano Studios, added: "At Beano we've been giggling with kids for 80 years and we are on a mission to spread their much-needed humour across the UK.

"We've had some fantastic entries so far and we are looking forward to reading more of the best jokes from across the country."

Entries for primary school classes are open until May 10.