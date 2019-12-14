Huge event for Wigan Northern Soul enthusiasts

Northern Soul fans in Wigan are keeping the faith as they bring the year to a close with a huge event celebrating the music scene this weekend.

Promoters who regularly put on events at Newtown Working Men’s Club are bringing the curtain down on 2019 in style on Sunday afternoon with hours of floor-filling tracks.

A number of top DJs from the scene who appeared at venues such as Wigan Casino and Mr M’s will be spinning the decks.

And Wigan broadcaster and presenter Stuart Maconie will be doing a radio show about the final 1981 all-nighter at the Station Road venue based on interviews collected on the day.

Hundreds of Northern Soul fans are expected to descend on the club for the afternoon of music.

Mark Hayden, one of the four Newtown promoters behind the event, said: “It’s abig event, we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be packed.

“We’ve got people coming from all over the North West and Northern Soul fans coming in minibuses for it.

“We’ve got the services of three top DJs and then we’ve got our regulars on as well. Then we got contacted by the radio to say they’d seen these old photos of the last night and Wigan Casino and asked if anybody who was there was willing to be interviewed.”

The high-profile deck spinners at Newtown on Sunday will be Ginger Taylor, one of the top DJs on the Northern Soul scene today, Steve Whittle who used to be in the box at Wigan Casino and Alan Cain, who was the first DJ at Mr M’s back in 1974.

The event takes place at Newtown Working Men’s Club from 1pm until 7pm, with an afterparty at the New Charles Dickens pub. Entry is £3 on the door.