Kendal Calling 2019: here is the full line up for this year's 'Go Jurassic' themed event

Excitement is building for this year's Kendal Calling and its rather impressive line-up.

As well an array of music names on this year's bill, visitors will also enjoy four days of arts installations, comedy, cabaret, cinema, magic, gourmet food and real ale all within the confines of what is surely the most beautiful festival site in the UK.

Here's who is playing on each day of Kendal Calling:

>> Thursday July 25

Main stage

Orbital

Gomez

The Cuban Brothers

Sea Girls

Chai Wallah

Tropical Tea Party

Kog & the Zongo Brigade

Fullee Love Collective

Amy True

Plimp Souls

>> Friday July 26

Main stage

Chic & Nile Rodgers

Years & Years

Miles Kane

Reverend & the Makers

The Pigeon Detectives

Badly Drawn Boy

the Big Moon

Beans on Toast

Arkells

Calling Out

Mystery Jets

The Joy Formidable

Blood Red Shoes

Kyle Falconer

Low Island

Juniors

Ryan McMullan

The Pearl Harts

Only the Poets

Glow

Leftfield (DJ)

High Contrast (DJ)

Darkzy

Chris Lorenzo

Jungle Warriors

Barely Legal

Harriet Jaxxon

Woodlands

The Samba Stones

Membranes (featuring choir)

Hands off Gretel

Saytr Play

Calva Louise

The Lottery Winners

Mercys Cartel

Tamzene

Ed the Dog

Last of the Wonderkids

House Party

Bands FC Takeover

Bis

Dave Haslam

Nick Bright

The Lake Poets

The Ks

Dirty Laces

Brian Cannon talk

Bands FC quiz

Chai Wallah

The Allergies

Blow 3.0

Stompy's Playground

MC Xander

Layfullstop

Tetes de Pois

Necktr

Emily Capell

Anna McLuckie

Tim Peaks

Our Girl

Liines

Roxy Girls

Pablos Paintings

Shards

Cobain Jones

Frankie Francis Amazing Radio

Beckis Choir

Tiny Tim Peaks

Yam Riot

Colt 45

Supergiant

Smoggy Riddim

Odwana

Broken 3 Ways

Droll Man

Holiday

Shot Balowski

Kveis

The Northern Threads

The Postcard Band

Jiggy Beast

Barry Postlethwaite

False Flags

>> Saturday July 27

Main stage

Doves

Manic Street Preachers

Gerry Cinnamon

KT Tunstall

The Subways

The Rifles

Paddy Rogan

Brassic Park

Calling Out stage

Idles

Slowthai

Dream Wife

Tim Burgess

Cassia

Zuzu

Easy Life

Average Joe

Red Rum Club

Ambition

Glow

Paul Woolford (DJ)

Maribou State (DJ)

Krystal Klear

Mele

Cinthie

Jay Carder

Woodlands

Fleetmac Wood

Twisted Wheel

No Hot Ashes

Lazy Day

Jumanji

Tranqua Lite

Valeras

Zooni

Courtyards

Walt Disco

House Party

Howling Rhythm

Jurassic Party

Hello Cosmos

Flex 80s Disco

Eliza & the Bear

The Smiths LTD

Delights

The Pagans S.O.H

Scuttlers

Ungoogleable Quiz

Trashed TV

Chai Wallah

Diplomats

Broken Brass Ensemble

The Hempolics

Kadija Kamara

Lydian Collective

Munto Valdo

Coco & the Butterfields

Joe Fleming Band

Tim Peaks

Average Sex

Mark Radcliffe's Une

Tim Burgess (DJ)

The Silver Field

The North by South

Tim Peaks FM

The Lake Poets

Clare Nasir Weather

Yam Riot

Hardwicke Circus

Bethlehem Casuals

Jeremiah Ferrari

The Thingumajigs

The Case of Us

Record Street

Sallows

Marblmoon

Glass Phantoms

Reptilians

Building Giants

Slow Mojo

Celestial North

>> Sunday July 28

Main stage

Courteeners

Tom Jones

Rival Sons

The Fratellis

Don Broco

Nina Nesbitt

The Lancashire Hotpots

The Snuts

Calling Out

Dermot Kennedy

Mahalia

Ten Tonnes

Sports Team

Rascalton

Black Futures

Apre

Sophie & the Giants

Peaness

Balcony

Glow

Jax Jones (DJ)

Danny Howard (DJ)

Monki

Waze & Odyssey

Ellie Cocks

Trudy Night

Woodlands

Goldie Lookin Chain

Giant Rooks

Lucia

Blanketman

Billy Mitchell

Chris Greig & The Merchants

House Party

Clint Boon

Thomas Turgoose (DJ)

Tarantino Disco

Salford Jets

Queen Zee

Mike Sweeney

Y.O.U.N.G

Hey Bulldog

Band of Hope

Secluded Sea

Vulture Authority

The 99 Degree

Ungoogleable Quiz

Chai Wallah

Urban Folk Quartet

Delle Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra

De-Tronic

Psychadelephant

Snazzback

Binbag Wisdom

Dan Webster

Simon Lynge

Yam Riot

mylittlebrother

Mama Moonshine

The Stringbeans

Sam Seth

Indigo Youth

Eliza Gutteridge

Brocken Spectre

Cosmic Cat

Ogres of Go-Go

Beachmaster

Canada Square

Paddy Rogan

The Unsung

Tim Peaks

Bella Union Takeover

Vashti Bunyan: in conversation

Simon Raymonde (DJ)

Penelope Isles

Piroshka

Violet

Keel her

Keeley Forsyth

Beckis Choir

The Two Shot Podcast

Comedy

There will also be comedy performances from Josh Widdicombe, Reginald D Hunter, Justin Moorhouse and many more.