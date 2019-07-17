Kendal Calling 2019: tickets, line-up, travel, parking and everything else you need to know

Kendal Calling is back for it's 14th year later this month.

The four day event is set to welcome around 25,000 festival goers back to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District from Thursday, July 25, 2019 to Sunday, July 28, 2019.

From its humble begins in 2006, where 900 visitors attended the then two day event, Kendal Calling is now one of the top festivals in the country with 14 main stages.

So whether you've already got your tickets, or you're planning a last minute visit, here's everything you need to know:

When does the festival open?

The festival site opens for camping on July 25 from 9am and will remain open until 11pm on the day.

Gates will be open from 9am each day, closing at 11pm on Thursday and Friday, and 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Who is playing at this year's festival?

Are tickets still available for the festival?

The first three ticket releases have all sold out, however, there are still final release tickets available.

Adult weekend camping tickets are available priced £154.25 (including booking fee).

Kids weekend camping tickets are also available from £88.25 for ages 11-15 and £22 for ages 6-10.

Children 5-years and under go free.

You can book tickets here

This is how to get to Lowther Deer Park by car and where to park:

Organisers are advising festival-goers travelling by car to turn off their sat navs once they have left the motorway and follow these instructions.

If you are travelling north you will leave the M6 at Junction 39, signposted Shap/A6.

If you are travelling south, you will need to leave the M6 at Junction 40 signposted Penrith/A66 > Follow the A66E signposted Brough/A66E > At the roundabout take the exit onto A6 South, signposted Shap/A6.

Live in vehicles, Accessible, Pick up drop off/taxi’s turn right at the mini roundabout following green gate festival signage. Signposted Tirrell / B5320OR

General Admission (car park), Emperor’s Fields (car park), Great Plains (car park), Deer Lodge Boutique turn right at the mini roundabout following red gate festival signage. Signposted Tirrell / B5320

More travel information, including train and shuttle bus details can be found on the Kendal Calling website here

What items are banned from the event?

While you might think this is fairly obvious, there are a few items which may catch you out. Here is the full list of items banned from both the arena and campsites at this year's Kendal Calling.

Where can I camp at Kendal Calling?

Kendal Calling has 10 campsites adjacent to the arena, here are full details of each (some sites require additional tickets):

Wolf Woods: If you like to party until the early hours then the Wolf Woods campsite right next to the arena is the one for you.

Great Holme: If you'd like to be near your car then Great Holme is close to the car park and the Village Green.

The Shire: North of the festival site is The Shire, which is a quiet and relaxed camping field, and is now bigger than it was in 2018.

Haye Parks: If you are after a more scenic escape, then the mountain views of Haye Parks could be for you.

Saddleback View: One of the best views on site of the beautiful Cumbrian landscape. Home to pre-pitched Tangerine Fields tents.

Family Camping: The family campsite is within two minutes walk after you receive your wristbands.

Emperor’s Fields: Ideal for those after a few more comforts, this is a quiet area which is ideal for families, however, there is an additional ticket is required for this campsite.

Great Plains: This new space will is located adjacent to our new Deer Lodge campsite. An additional ticket is also required for this campsite.

Live-In Vehicle Field: This field is specifically for those with caravans and live-in vehicles.

The Frontier: This is a brand new quieter home for more live-in vehicles 10 minute walk from The Frontier to the entrance of the original Live-in Vehicles field.

Deer Lodge: This campsite is ideal for you if you are after luxury camping with Bell Tents, Tipis and Yurts.

Soap Opera camping upgrade: Featuring luxury showers, real flushing toilets and pamper facilities in our standard campsite.

More details can be found here

What time does the festival close?

The campsites will close at 2pm on Monday July 29, so you'll have plenty of time to sleep off the night before.