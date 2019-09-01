Last chance for Wigan hopefuls to show off their talent

Wiganers proved the borough has plenty of talent in the final round of auditions of a search for new stars at a popular local culture venue.

A long line of hopefuls took to the stage at The Monaco in Hindley for the last session of Wigan’s Got Talent’s first round.

The competition was created by John Norcott, who now runs the Atherton Road venue, and has attracted residents of all ages keen to show off their abilities at singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and much more.

There will now be a semi-final to whittle down the field before the winner of Wigan’s Got Talent is decided at the grand final on Friday, September 20.

It will be a high-profile affair as Steve Brookstein, who won the first series of X-Factor, is travelling to Wigan to be on the judging panel and also to

perform during the show.

Find out more at www.themonacohindley.co.uk