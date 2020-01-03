Music Scene - Court date for Icicle Works singer

A well-known name in alternative rock has a court date as he heads for Wigan to play for the borough’s music fans.

Ian McNabb is coming to the town at the end of January for a gig at The Old Courts.

The former frontman of The Icicle Works, McNabb is now a distinguished solo performer and songwriter and has worked with an impressive array of high-profile artists across a number of genres.

The Crawford Street venue has spoken of its excitement about the concert on January 31, with the show taking place in the intimate surroundings of The Old Courts’ upstairs theatre.

Originally from the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool, McNabb is perhaps best known for his time in The Icicle Works, who had a top 20 single with Love Is A Wonderful Colour in 1983.

The band continued throughout the 1980s but split up at the start of the following decade, with McNabb going his own way as a solo performer.

Since then he has released albums at a rate of knots, with five full-length CDs hitting the shelves in the 2000s and this decade’s output including three harder rocking albums featuring the band Cold Shoulder, an album of cover versions called Respectfully Yours and most recent effort Our Future In Space.

He has also performed with a wide variety of artists including The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, for whom he briefly played bass guitar, Neil Young and Danny Thompson from legendary folk group Pentangle.

He also teamed up with Peter Buck from American alternative rockers REM to pen the song Aquamarine on his latest album.

The support slot will be filled by The Jesus Bolt, made up of Gerard Starkie from Witness and his partner Hazel Winter.

This is not the first time they have played together, having been in the line-up of The Blue Aeroplanes, and their latest project has so far put out two EPs and finished their debut full-length album which will be released in early 2020.

