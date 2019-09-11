Orrell Live: 23 pictures from an absolutely fabulous, fun-filled Wigan event



Orrell Live, now in its fifth year, was once again a huge success and was completely sold out. Seven bands took to the stage at the Winstanley Road venue, with Golborne Brass Band closing the event with all the flag-waving and pomp and circumstance of Orrell’s Last Night of the

Proms. The massive event, which is expected to bring in between £25,000 and £30,000, is the brainchild of a three-man organising committee made up of cricket club members Spencer Anglesea, Paul Mottram and Martin James.

