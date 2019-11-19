Scarlett Moffatt dropped from Saturday Night Takeaway role

Scarlett Moffatt has been dropped from her co-presenting role on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 29-year-old landed the job in 2017 and said it was her "dream" to be working alongside Ant & Dec.

Scarlett Moffatt

However, she will not be reprising the role when the show returns next year.

READ MORE: I'M A CELEBRITY 2019: Former Preston Rock FM DJ turned Radio 1 star Adele Roberts feasts on crocodile in the 'posh' jungle camp with Girls Aloud team-mate Nadine Coyle

An ITV spokesman said: "Scarlett Moffatt won't feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

"We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission."

Moffatt, who is from Bishop Auckland in County Durham, is close friends with Geordie stars Ant & Dec.

READ MORE: Scarlett Moffatt 'crying' as she hits out at body shaming trolls

She rose to fame after appearing on Gogglebox and won the 16th series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

Moffatt recently appeared in Channel 4 documentary The British Tribe Next Door.