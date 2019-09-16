Stacey Dooley lands new Strictly Come Dancing hosting job

Stacey Dooley will return to Strictly Come Dancing as the new host for next year's live tour.

The documentary filmmaker and TV presenter, who is taking over the role from Ore Oduba, will be joined for the 32 shows around the country by many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the BBC One show.

Dooley, who won Strictly last year with Kevin Clifton, said she hopes to get the chance to take a twirl on the dancefloor herself, away from her hosting duties.

She said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can't wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast.

"I had such an amazing time last year. I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

Catherine Tyldesley, James Cracknell, Chris Ramsey, Anneka Rice and Alex Scott are among the stars taking part in the current series of Strictly, which returns for its first live show on Saturday.

The dancers taking part in the live tour next year will be confirmed in the coming months.

The arena tour will, for the first time, include a special "relaxed performance" in association with the National Autistic Society, to be held at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

In another first for the tour, the show will travel to Aberdeen's P&J Live Arena, and the tour will also visit Dublin for the first time since 2012.

The tour will open in Birmingham on January 16, before travelling to Aberdeen, Leeds, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Nottingham, before ending at London's O2 Arena on February 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 20, with pre-sale from September 17. Tickets for the relaxed performance go on sale on September 26.

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show is on BBC One on September 21.