Strictly's Blackpool week: Michelle and Giovanni to channel Madonna

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice will be hoping their routine is in Vogue as they perform to Madonna's hit of that name this weekend.

The couple are among the remaining seven pairs taking to the dancefloor in Blackpool's famous Tower Ballroom on Saturday.

They will perform a couple's choice street/commercial routine after last week's American Smooth saved them in the dance-off.

The RuPaul's Drag Race judge and Italian dancer faced off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, who were then sent home.

Vogue, released in 1990, was inspired by the dancers and choreographers of New York City's LGBT ballroom scene, who in turn inspired the Drag Race TV series.

Also hoping an American Smooth will bring them luck are Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, who will dance to Ella FitzGerald's version of Irving Berlin's Let's Face The Music And Dance.

Alex Scott and Neil Jones will do their best to rekindle their dancefloor chemistry after Jones spent two weeks on the bench because of injury.

He returned last week and this week they will dance the paso doble to Beyonce's Run The World (Girls).

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will quickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight, Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will salsa to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden will dance the Charleston to Happy by C2C featuring Derek Martin.

Soap star Kelvin Fletcher, who is favourite to win the series, and his partner Oti Mabuse will jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Blackpool's Tower Ballroom celebrated its 125th anniversary in May this year, marking it with an afternoon tea.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.