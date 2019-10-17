The Script tour 2020: tickets and presale details for Liverpool concert

Irish three-piece band The Script are releasing a new album next month and embarking on a massive European tour in spring 2020.

The pop band originally formed in 2007 and became hugely successful thanks to songs like “We Cry”, “Rain” and “Man Who Can't Be Moved”.



Read More: Cliff Richard The Great 80 UK tour: Tour dates, tickets and everything else you need to know

Sunsets and Full Moons will be the band's sixth studio album.Picture: The Script

The UK leg of their tour will see them hitting several major cities across England, Scotland and Wales. Here's everything you need to know.

When will the new album be out?

The Script's sixth studio album will be released on Friday 8 November and will be titled “Sunsets and Full Moons”

One track from the album, “The Last Time” was released earlier this year.

The band brave the elements to entertain their fans. Picture: The Script.

Those who pre-ordered the album before Tuesday 15 October will get early access to tickets for the upcoming tour.

When is the tour?

The 21-date tour begins on Thursday 20 February 2020, kicking off at Liverpool's M & S Bank Arena.

It will finish with two shows in Amsterdam on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 March.

Where are they playing?

The full list of UK and Ireland dates is as follows:

Thu 20 Feb – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Fri 21 Feb – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 22 Feb – Manchester Arena

Mon 24 Feb – Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 25 Feb – Brighton Centre

Wed 26 Feb – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Fri 28 Feb – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Sat 29 Feb – The O2 Arena, London

Tue 3 Mar - SSE Arena, Belfast

Fri 6 Mar - 3Arena, Dublin

Mon 9 Mar – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Tue 10 Mar – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu 12 Mar – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 13 Mar – P&J Arena, Aberdeen

Sat 14 Mar – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

What songs will they play?

While there is no official set-list as of yet, the group have promised fans that they'll be treated to some new material alongside their favourite tracks from past albums.

Going by their tours from earlier in the year, hits like “Rain”, “Superheroes” and “Hall of Fame” are highly likely to be on the list for the new tour.

How can I get tickets?

Those who pre-ordered the new album before Tuesday 15 October will gain exclusive access to pre-sale tickets the following day.

After that, tickets go on sale to the general public on at 9.30am on Friday 18 October.

They are available on Ticketmaster from between £31 and £159.