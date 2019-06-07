The Tudor to host live music again

Shallow Waters
Live music is to return to the Tudor House Hotel in the guise of the Controlled Noise Festival.

The all-day event will showcase a dozen bands from Wigan and across the north of England.

The event is the brainchild of Whitley musician Martyn Abbott and his band, grunge and psych-influenced outfit Shallow Waters.

He was so keen to see live bands play once more at the New Market Street watering hole, which served as a key venue in the town’s music scene for decades, that he eventually took on the task of filling the pub with sound again himself.

The result is a near 12-hour marathon dedicated to rocking out in all its forms to take place in July, just over six months since the pub delighted its many fans by unexpectedly re-opening having been closed for several years.

Martyn, 25, said: “There was so much talk around The Tudor coming back and I really wanted to see live music back there.

“I suppose I got a bit impatient so being in a band thought I would do it myself.”

Most of the bands will play music based on styles such as grunge, psychedelic rock and doom. There will also be a BBQ and vegan food available in the beer garden.

The Festival takes place on July 20, starting at noon until around 11.30pm. Entry is free.