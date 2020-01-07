Thrills, spills and laughs galore as am-dram panto gets under way

The panto season launches in earnest this week and Swinley St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society will be packing in audiences for its production Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood.

Spokeswoman June Dowd said: “In our 73rd season we are pleased to present another fun-filled and original family pantomime, with a delightful mix of slapstick, silly jokes, songs and romance.”

There are eight performances. The 7.30pm shows are on Friday January 10, Thursday January 16, Friday January 17 and Saturday January 18.

The matinees are at 2pm on the two Saturdays and two Sundays of the run.

Adult tickets are £6 with concessions £5 and there are special rates for group bookings.

For tickets call June on 01942 236260 or 07806 787250. For more pictures see this week’s Wigan Observer.