Watford rockers celebrate new single with Wigan gig

Watford-based trio release their most ambitious single to date and to celebrate they’re coming to Wigan.

The Spitfires, consisting of songwriter and guitarist Billy Sullivan, bassist Sam Long and drummer Matt Johnson, have recently announced their new single Enough Is Enough.

They will be taking to the stage at The Old Courts, Wigan on Thursday October 24.

Their latest track premiers a new sound for the indie-rock group since performing on The Andrew Marr Show last year.

Frontman Billy Sullivan said: “Enough Is Enough was one of the first tracks I wrote after the release of our last album Year Zero. However, it was only when it got into the hands of Simon Dine, our new producer, that the song really came to life.”

With addictive horn melodies, delicate guitar work and the emotive song writing of Billy Sullivan, the song is lifted to another level in the arena-sized choruses that echo throughout.

He said: “We were able to stretch what we were capable of as musicians and as a band in the studio due to Simon’s recording techniques and ability to get the best out of us.”

From topping the UK Independent Chart to supporting the likes of Paul Weller, it’s their working class ethos that has gained a loyal fan base from almost every corner of the globe.

Billy said: “I think it’s a brilliant starting point to a new phase of The Spitfires. Press play and dance.”

Thursday October 24, 7-30pm, The Old Courts. Tickets: 01942 834747; www.theoldcourts.com; £12.50 in advance /£15 on the door.