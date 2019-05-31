Wigan borough band to play at Glastonbury

A band from the borough has secured a dream gig by landing its first appearance at the world-famous Glastonbury Festival.

Indie-pop outfit The Lottery Winners, from Leigh, will step out at the iconic Somerset event next month in front of thousands of music fans.

The group will play on a stage known as The Rabbit Hole in a late hour-long slot on the Saturday.

Lead singer and guitarist Thom Rylance said: “It has been a lifelong dream to play Glastonbury. I grew up thinking it was the gig to do and the festival.

“We’ve been in this band for a long time and it’s little moments like this that make it all worthwhile.

“It gives us the affirmation we are doing the right thing and have dedicated our lives to the right cause.”

The band is currently in the middle of what is shaping up to be its most successful summer on the road yet, playing a string of festivals including Kendal Calling, Live at Leeds, Tramlines and Camden Rocks Festival in London.

Thom says The Lottery Winners will probably play a similar set at Glastonbury to its other outdoor appearances but promises fans there will also be a couple of special additions.

The band is listed for the Saturday of the music festival but it will actually be the early hours of Sunday when the group takes to the stage, with their set listed for between 1am and 2am.

The Lottery Winners are signed to a major label after catching the eye of legendary talent spotter Seymour Stein and released That’s Not Entertainment, the first single from their long-awaited debut album, last year.