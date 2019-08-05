Wigan Comic Con 2019: Can you spot yourself? Here are 35 colourful photos from this year's event
Comic and sci-fi fans came out in force as Wigan Comic Con staged another spectacular celebration of film and TV.
A host of high-profile guests made the trip to Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre for the popular event which enjoyed a packed line-up. Visitors included Paul McGann, who played the eighth Timelord in Doctor Who, Kai Owen from Torchwood and Hattie Hayridge from Red Dwarf. Here is our gallery of pictures from the event.