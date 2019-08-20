Wigan Live Festival makes triumphant return as it joins fight against cancer

Party-goers flocked to Wigan’s pubs and bars last weekend for two days of musical merriment.

Wigan Live made its triumphant return to town for the seventh year, bringing a stellar programme of music by both home-grown and far-flung bands and singers.

Singers at Wigan Live Festival helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.



Festival chief Tim Critchley organised this year’s event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. The charity has been supporting his mum through her own battle with the illness.



Tim, who’s just qualified as a teacher and volunteers at Woodlands Community Primary School, said: “I’m over the moon with how this year went. It’s clear that with every year the festival grows with support. It’s certainly got me thinking about adding an extra stage somewhere next year.



“Raising money for Macmillan Cancer Care was the least I could do for my mum. I wanted to make her proud and I’m pretty sure she held that tear back all weekend.



“She’s a strong woman and it’s actually me who is proud of her for her strength through this past year. That also goes for anyone who has had to deal with cancer in their lives.”

Festival-goers at Wigan Live.



Tim, who is hoping to beat last year’s fund-raising total of more than £1200, added: “I’m sure Lisa from Macmillan will be over the moon with the result. Of course, if it wasn’t for her, stickers, T-shirts, bunting, buckets would not have existed. Id also like to thank every single performer, dancer, singer, venue owner and staff, volunteer, prize donator, sound engineer and every person who contributed to Wigan Live Festival in some way, shape or form.”

Wigan Live made its triumphant return to town for the seventh year, bringing a stellar programme of music by both home-grown and far-flung bands and singers.

Wigan Live was even bigger and better than last year.

Wigan Live.