Wigan music scene on top note for festive season

Wigan venues are hitting the right note with a packed festive season of events for music fans.

In the run-up to Christmas the town’s music scene is pulling out all the stops to get the punters through the door with some of the borough’s best-known names taking to the stage.

The celebrations start this weekend on what is traditionally known as Mad Friday, kicking off the final weekend of revelry before December 25.

And some big Wigan acts are performing at a couple of high-profile events.

Infamous indie-rockers Dirty Circus (right), who have returned to the live scene in recent years after a long break, will get the party started in the way only they know how.

The band is appearing at a Mad Friday Blowout at The Old Courts with the eclectic rockers sharing the stage with Graeme Park, a pioneering house DJ whose career spans more than three decades and who previously spun the decks at legendary Manchester venue The Hacienda.

Graeme helped to introduce house records from New York, Chicago and Detroit to the UK club scene and was soon filling dancefloors far and wide.

It’s not just the Crawford Street venue getting into the Mad Friday vibe with singer-songwriter Mark Frith, who is a familiar face on Wigan’s live scene, in the headlining slot at Wallgate venue Fatbird.

He is joined on that bill by Jake Kelly and Band of Covers, with Peter Eccles on DJ duties between sets.

The following night Fatbird is hosting Doug Perkins and the Spectaculars, a retro-themed act known for taking modern pop and indie classics and giving them a vintage 1950s twist.

It will also be a case of ‘what a night!’ for audiences at The Monaco in Hindley on Saturday with the Jersey Guys bringing the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

And for those fancying something more traditionally festive, there is Christmas music at St Michael and All Angels’ Church on Friday played by a brass group.