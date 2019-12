Following on with their yearly tradition, Wigan Youth Zone have been working hard over the last few months to produce a music video cover version of the popular track - Feed The World.

With over 50 young people and staff involved the video really captures the fun and spirit of the Youth Zone.

Recorded onsite in the Youth Zone's professional music studio staff and youngsters overcame initial nerves (and some tuning issues!) to produce a fantastic cover.

Well done to everyone involved.