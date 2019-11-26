Literary award for Wigan writer John

A Wigan poet has enjoyed his first taste of silverware since picking up his pen once again by winning a regional literature competition.

John Wilmington, from Swinley, took the top award in the contest organised by Creative Mind for his poem Ghost.

John’s work impressed the Horwich-based writing group enough to give him first prize ahead of poets from across the North West who penned entries.

John, of Walkden Avenue East, recently returned to writing for the first time in decades and has become a familiar figure on the local open mic circuit as well as appearing at events such as Wigan Diggers Festival.

And he was unable to hide his delight at winning his first competition.

John, 72, said: “I’m still up there to have won, I’m quite excited.

“I did get shortlisted back in the 1970s but I’ve only just started writing again and started entering competitions again last year.

“I will definitely be entering more competitions now.

“The winning poem Ghost is an interesting one. It’s difficult to say what it’s about because people can interpret it very differently, even though it’s quite clear narratively.

“I suppose it’s about dementia but I don’t like putting labels on my poems.”

The competition victory is one half of a double success for Ghost as the poem is also appearing in an anthology.

John returned to poetry a few years ago at The Old Courts in Wigan, having previously had a book of his verse published back in 1969 as a young literature enthusiast.

Family life and his career teaching English in secondary schools then put a break on his creativity but he returned to writing when he started keeping a diary after his wife Patricia sadly died in 2013.

Last year when he spoke about getting back into poetry John described his work as quite dark, with life and death and politics both covered in some of his works.

He has now appeared at open mic venues around the North West and is also a keen music fan, having previously founded a promotion which was responsible for bringing some big names in rock to the borough.