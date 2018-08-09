All change at BBC 6 Music: Lauren Laverne is new breakfast show presenter

Lauren Laverne has been announced as the new host of BBC Radio 6 Music's Breakfast Show.

Laverne, who currently hosts mid-mornings, will take over from long-running breakfast host Shaun Keaveny, who has presented the morning slot for 11 years.

The breakfast show will now also start 30 minutes later, at 7.30am rather than 7am, and Chris Hawkins' Early Breakfast will be extended by half an hour.

Laverne said: "I'm so excited about our new show and delighted to be part of the next phase of 6 Music's evolution. Whatever the day brings for our listeners we intend to get them ready for it with a fantastic selection of music and guests who have something worth hearing to say. I can't wait to get started!"

Keaveny will move to the weekday afternoon slot, 1pm-4pm, along with Music News presenter Matt Everitt.

The new line up for 2019 is as follows:

Monday to Friday

5am-7.30am Chris Hawkins (moving from 5am-7am)

7.30am-10.30am Lauren Laverne (moving from 10am-1pm)

10.30am-1pm Mary Anne Hobbs (movingfrom 7am-10am, Saturday and Sunday)

1pm-4pm Shaun Keaveny (moving from 7am-10am)

Saturday and Sunday

7-10am Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie (moving from weekdays, 1pm-4pm)

Mark Radcliffe said: “With kids at university to support, I'm still going to be gainfully employed on Weekend Breakfast which means I stay at 6 Music, a station I love, and continue what's been a really creative partnership with Stuart.

"Last time I did a breakfast show it was little short of disastrous and so this time I'm looking forward to making a better fist of it. What could possibly go wrong?”