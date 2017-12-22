Circle Casino releases debut single

A young up-and-coming indie band is looking a safe bet for success in 2018 as they prepare to unveil their debut single.

Four-piece Circle Casino will release BierKeller in early January, introducing music fans to their catchy blend of rocking and dancefloor-filling sounds.

The band, comprising lead singer and guitarist Jordan Ashurst, lead guitarist Tom Brindle, bassist Arran Murphy and drummer Tim Glynn, tell the memorable tale of a character who has an encounter with a woman in the German-themed drinking establishment.

Circle Casino’s manager Craig Hopkinson, who also runs White Bear Studios where the single was recorded with producer David Page, is exciting to see what impact BierKeller might make.

Craig said: “It’s an amazing song. It’s got a pop-indie sound and there’s elements of the Bombay Bicycle Club but then there’s a bit of electronic sampling and dance sound as well.

“It seems to be a new thing in indie music, this real mix of genres.

“The song has also been mastered by a dance music company so it’s got that dance yet rock feel.

“It’s a really cool sound and Jordan sounds really northern and English when he’s singing. Lyrically it’s a bit reminiscent of the Arctic Monkeys but it’s not the same sort of music at all.

“If this gets the exposure I really feel it could reach the charts. It would be a really great thing if everybody in Wigan got behind it.”

Circle Casino has also recorded a second single and Craig is planning to get the band back in the studio for an EP at some point in 2018.

The group has made an impact on the Wigan and Chorley live scene, with appearances at The Old Courts and Chorley Live, but Craig is also planning to take the band and other acts recording at the studios to venues around the country.

He said: “Nothing’s set in stone yet but I want to do a bit of a tour.

“Circle Casino has a good following in Wigan but they need to get audiences and radio stations interested too.”

BierKeller will be released on January 7. For more information about the group visit www.facebook.com/circlecasinoband.