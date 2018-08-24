Northern Soul fans to mark Wigan Casino's 45th anniversary

One of the younger keepers of the Northern Soul flame is behind a 45th anniversary tribute all-night to the legendary Wigan Casino Club.

Hundreds of devotees are expected to descend on Wigan Roller Rink to mark the month the iconic venue first opened its doors in September 1973.

Other news: Liam Gallagher shines at triumphant homecoming gig



And Northern Soul DJ Jordan Wilson, 21, is also making it his mission to bring some of the movement’s deeper cuts to a wider audience on September 15.

Jordan and dancer Charlotte Hindley, 23, will be joined by fans from across the UK for the Eckersley Mill gathering.

Original Casino DJs Ian ‘Pep’ Pereira, John Vincent and Ian Willis are on the bill alongside modern-day ‘soul spinners’ such as Jordan, Mick H, Daz Dakin, Barry Maleedy and Tony Clarke.

“It’s incredible seeing my dreams of promoting a large scale Northern Soul event come true,” said Jordan.

“Each year this event grows bigger and bigger and with over 500 tickets already pre-sold for this September we are looking like a definite sell out for our 1,000 capacity.”

Promoter Richard Searling, another Casino regular, added: “It’s great to have a major venue back in Wigan, with guys spinning original vinyl and a passionate, forward-looking attitude.”

The essence of the all-nighter will be captured for posterity by photographer Brian Cannon, who shot album covers and gigs for Oasis, The Verve and Suede.

He said: “We don’t want this event to be like so many Casino celebrations that have happened previously and we want to do this differently.

”The atmosphere at this, what must be the world’s biggest standalone Northern Soul all-nighter,is on a par with any of those shows – simply electric.”

Jordan, who has been hosting Northern Soul events since he was a teenager, is looking forward to playing in the former mill workers canteen, where George Formby once held court.

The rink itself boasts a Canadian maplewood sprung floor, which should help enthusiasts dance until dawn.

He is also planning to stage a second room, featuring ‘forgotten and underplayed Northern Soul’ overseen by Dave Molloy, Paul Collinson, Tony Clarke and Dave Evison.

Tickets for the all-nighter are priced at £12 online or £15 on the door.