Single marks Wigan producer and songwriter Ross' commercial pop move

A Wigan musician is releasing his new single on Valentine’s Day and loving his move into a more commercial sound.

Producer and songwriter Kidd Ross is unveiling Now or Never featuring vocalist Darby Ward as the first track representing his switch from EDM to a radio-friendly blend of pop and dance styles.

The single is the first of a series of songs Ross is hoping to release during 2018, with his new direction taking in elements ranging from

hip-hop to house and drum ’n bass.

Ross says the move into the pop world is one he has wanted to make for some time but it has only been possible after meeting Darby, whose vocal talents have been heard on ITV.

He said: “Now or Never is a pop crossover song with dance music. I’m working with a lot of singers and rappers and my music is spanning different genres. I’m not limiting myself to one specific style.

“I’ve always wanted to do this and I’ve always made commercial music but it’s being able to find the right singer.

“It has been a bit of a slow burner because to create something unique the voices, the songs and the artists all have to fit together.

“It’s a time-consuming process but I’m delighted to have Now or Never coming out. This is the first one of the year and just a flavour of what is to come.”

Ross has written both the music and lyrics for the new song and then produced it at his home studio.

He has recorded around half a dozen tracks and regularly travels from Wigan to London to collaborate with a range of acts but is keeping the rest of his recent work under wraps at the moment.

Ross also hopes to get out on the road bringing his new sound to fans in Europe and the USA this spring, though no concrete arrangements for dates and venues have been made yet.

In the mean time Now or Never will be pushed forward to listeners with a social media launch campaign and Ross is hopeful of putting together a promotional video and getting the track heard on radio.

Now or Never by Kidd Ross featuring singer Darby Ward will be released on February 14. For more information about Ross’ music follow him on Twitter @KiddRossMusic or visit www.facebook.com/KiddRossPage/or soundcloud.com/kiddross