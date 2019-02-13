Top AC/DC tribute band to play at Wigan Warriors' World Club Challenge showdown with Sydney Roosters

This weekend’s World Club Challenge will be a “high voltage” occasion after Wigan Warriors confirmed that number one AC/DC tribute band from Blackpool, AC/DC Experience, will be the pre-match entertainment for their showdown at the DW.





Super League champions Wigan Warriors will face off against NRL title-holders Sydney Roosters on Sunday (kick-off 7pm) and fans will be treated to some of the Aussie rockers’ finest hits ahead of the game from the north stand platform stage from the UK cover band.

“The AC/DC Experience are absolutely thrilled to be playing ahead of such a prestigious event like the Betfred World Club Challenge,” said band member, James Stringfellow.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be asked. How could we say no?!

“We are all big sports fans and rugby so Wigan Warriors are a name that we are extremely happy to be associated with. We’re looking forward to playing not just for the teams, but for the fans as well.

“We love the people of Wigan, having played The Old Courts last year we know how friendly everyone is – it should be some occasion.”

Wigan Warriors marketing director Martin McLoughlin said: “Who better to provide the entertainment for a game between the best of English and Australian rugby league has to offer, then an English act who have a proven track record as the best tribute band for Australia’s finest ever band (apologies to Jason and Kylie)?

“The music of AC/DC is intertwined with the sport of rugby league and is tailor-made to be played in a packed Stadium for a big-game. I’m sure the crowd will be shaking all night long on Sunday!”

Yesterday the band played a special set in front of the Warriors squad at the club’s training ground in Orrell as the side prepares for Sunday’s game: “We loved having them here today to perform,” said skipper Sean O’Loughlin.

“It really energised the room and the lads really enjoyed it. I’m sure they’ll have the stadium rocking on Sunday night.”

Secure your seat today at Sunday’s clash between the world’s two best club sides by calling the DW Stadium ticket office on 01942 311111 or visit https://wiganwarriors.com/tickets.

