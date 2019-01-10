Wigan band The Lilacs release debut single

One of the fastest-rising bands on the Wigan scene is looking to get 2019 off to the best possible start after releasing its debut single.

Four-piece The Lilacs unveiled Vicarage Road on January 7.

Other music news: Chaos and controversy surrounding the final days of the legendary Wigan Casino nightclub laid bare in a new book



Lead guitarist Sam Birchall admits the band has grown bigger than expected in the short time since its formation.

“We have gained a massive amount of support locally in Wigan and across the North West,” he said.

“It will be the first time some of our relatives and audience have listened to us play and we have been working hard for months to create a track that we feel people will love and listen to.”

The song has many lines that are personal to the band, comprising Sam, vocalist Ollie Anglesea,bassist Matty Johnson and drummer Dave Gomersall, with the title Vicarage Road coming from the home of Spencer, the lead singer’s dad.

The band is a very personal affair, taking its name from the centre where Sam’s mother was treated for cancer before she sadly died last February.

The track is about how relationships have affected the band.

Sam said: “It talks about new relationships forming as well as old ones ending.

“It is written from a younger perspective which we always like to look at songs on so that they are relatable to us and our audience.”

The band has a number of support slots in Manchester, including one as part of Emerging Indie Festival 2019.

The Lilacs have plenty more dates too, with a Liverpool gig and plans for a hometown appearance.

A target is to play as many cities as possible to expand their fanbase over the next 12 months.

They are also hoping to release more singles and possibly an EP as well.

Following the release of Vicarage Road, the band will spend time in the Lake District to continue working on new material.

Find out more about the band at www.facebook.com/TheLilacsOfficial