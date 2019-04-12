Wigan Choral Society's biggest challenge

Wigan Choral Society is taking on one of the biggest vocal challenges in its history.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the choir will sing Rachmaninov’s epic Solemn Vespers: an hour-long a cappella masterpiece consisting of settings of texts taken from the Russian Orthodox All-night vigil ceremony.

It is more commonly tackled by cathedral or professional choirs, given its technical and stamina challenges, but is renowned for its atmosphere, drama and beauty. And it’s not the only singing on the programme either, being complemented by Mozart’s own Solemn Vespers with Carol Kwater on the organ.

Conducted by Rory Johston, the concert is at St Michael’s Church, Swinley, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 on the door.