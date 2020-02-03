Short-lived celebrity weddings

Pamela Anderson has split from her husband after just two weeks. Here's some more of the shortest-lived celebrity marriages

Pamela Anderson has split from her fifth husband Jon Peters less than two weeks after tying the knot.

Here, we take a look at some of the shortest celebrity marriages.

1. Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

The ex-Baywatch star, 52, wed Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, 74, in what was her fifth marriage, last month. The pair married in a private ceremony in Malibu.
2. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

After just six months of dating the pair had a highly publicised, extremely lavish wedding. They subsequently divorced after just 72 days of marriage.
3. Britney Spears and Jason Allen Alexander

The singer married her childhood sweetheart in Las Vegas in 2004, however the marriage lasted just 55 hours.
4. Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

The child star was engaged twice before she even got the first ring on her finger at the age of 19. She married Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994, but filed for divorce two months later.
